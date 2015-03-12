Here’s What Madonna Had To Say About Dating Tupac

Usually celebrities are batting away rumors about their love-life and dismissing juicy details that get leaked to the public. While talking to Howard Stern recently Madonna did just the opposite, confirming (without even being asked) that she dated Tupac in the ’90s.

During a more than hour-long sit down with Stern, Madonna opened up about her new music and decades-spanning career but she also name-dropped Pac in a random story.

Explaining a particular interview with David Letterman in which she used profanity a little more than usual, Madonna credited Pac, her boyfriend at the time, for riling her up.

“One time I was mad at [David Letterman] when I said the F-word a lot,” Madonna said. “The rest of the time was good. I don’t know. I was in a weird mood that day. I was dating Tupac Shakur at the time and the thing is he got me all riled up about life in general. So when I went on the show I was feeling very gangster.”

