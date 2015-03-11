CRAVE: Bevel CEO Tristan Walker Rates The Best Celebrity Beards

[anvplayer video=”4244541″]

What makes for a great smooth shave? One that makes you feel like you’re opening a brand new iPad every time you take it out of the box? Bevel CEO Tristan Walker has perfected the experience of a healthy, luxurious shave for men with curly hair. We spoke with Walker about his sleek line, and even asked him to rank some of the best celebrity beards in the game.

Watch our exclusive with Tristan Walker above, and try Bevel out for yourself, at bevel.com.

Also On The Chicago Defender: