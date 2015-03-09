Fit!Live!Win! Eating For Activism: How Healthy Eating Is A Social Justice Issue

[ione_image_credit width=”630″ caption=”0″ align=”alignnone” text=”NewsOne Now”] [/ione_image_credit]

Best Selling Author Tryce McQuirter joined Roland Martin on “NewsOne Now” to discuss the vegan diet and how healthy eating is a social justice issue.

McQuirter explained to Martin social justice and food are related. She credits comedian, actor and civil rights activist Dick Gregory for her turning to veganism.

SEE ALSO: Fit!Live!Win! Fitness Expert Mocha Lee Breaks Down The Shockwave Workout (VIDEO)

“When we look at Ferguson and we look at #BlackLivesMatter, we find that the report from Operation Ghetto Storm showed that 300 Black people are killed every year from vigilantes, police officers and security officers. At the same time the Centers for Disease Control reports that 300,000 African Americans die from preventable diet related diseases every year.”

Both of the stats highlight by McQuirter are both tragic and should be classified a crises. “That’s why it’s really important that we see what we eat as not only a personal choice, but as a real justice health issue.”

SEE ALSO: Fit!Live!Win!: Get ‘THINspired’ And Learn The Secret Formula For Weight Loss

Listen to Martin and best selling author Tryce McQuirter discuss how healthy eating and social activism go hand in hand in the audio clip below. Plus, McQuirter also breaks down one of her smoothie recipes.

[anvplayer video=”4230387″]

Be sure to watch “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin, weekdays at 9 a.m. EST on TV One.

Subscribe to the “NewsOne Now” Audio Podcast on iTunes.