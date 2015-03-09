AG Eric Holder: Hopefully We Made All Those Who Made This Possible Proud [VIDEO]

[anvplayer video=”4230388″]

Roland Martin, host of “NewsOne Now” caught up with Attorney General Eric Holder during the Selma 50th Anniversary Jubilee festivities and spoke with him about about what this moment in time means.

With the Edmund Pettus Bridge just a few feet behind him, Holder told Martin, “This is hallowed ground.”

“Especially on the 50th [anniversary] as I’m leaving, it’s kind of emotional,” said Holder.

Holder, the nation’s first African American Attorney General, who has been a lightning rod in the political realm since being sworn into office by President Barack Obama then said, “Hopefully we did proud the folks who made this possible, hopefully we made them proud.”

When Martin asked what would future generations think about how this generation handled the fight for voting rights, Holder said:

“We think about Bobby Kennedy when we celebrated the 50th anniversary of him getting sworn in in 2011. We thought about him in the 50 years we looked back and he did a great job. In 50 years what will they say about the DOJ.”

