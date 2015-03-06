Kendrick Lamar Revealed The Release Date For His Mysterious New Album

[ione_image_credit width=”300″ caption=”1″ align=”alignnone” text=”Getty”][/ione_image_credit]

There were rumors Kendrick Lamar would drop a new album during the fourth quarter of 2014 with a tentative title of King Kunta. As the ball dropped on 2015 with no new retail offering, those rumors essentially put themselves to rest. Friday, a brief tweet from the man formerly known “K.Dot” has provided some brief information about his upcoming album.

The only thing fans know for sure is that the album will be released March 23, and it can be pre-ordered via iTunes now. The tweet, which can be viewed below, contained an iTunes link to what appears to be Kendrick’s untitled, 16-track album. The only track that has been confirmed is February’s “The Blacker The Berry.”

So while the new album is somewhat shrouded in mystery, the good news is that it will hit iTunes (and presumably physical retailers too) roughly two-and-a-half weeks from today.