On The Line: Obamacare Goes To Supreme Court, But Is It Really In Danger?


Lynette Holloway

Posted March 4, 2015
Facing its third and likely most serious legal challenge since it became law in 2010, Obamacare is slated to head back to the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday.

CNN reports:

Justices will hear oral arguments in a case challenging a central provision of President Barack Obama’s signature health care law.

They’ll focus on just a single section of the law governing the establishment of so-called health exchanges. But while the scope may be narrow, the stakes are enormous.

The arguments could provide hints about whether the justices believe the law does not authorize the government to provide federal subsidies for Obamacare beneficiaries in the 34 states that didn’t establish their own exchange. A ruling is not expected until May or June, but If the Court ultimately rules against the Obama administration, more than 5 million individuals will no longer be eligible for the subsidies, shaking up the insurance market and potentially dealing the law a fatal blow.

It is the third time that parts of Obamacare, or the Affordable Care Act, have landed on the steps of the nation’s highest court. The Huffington Post reports:

Three years ago, in National Federation of Independent Business v. Sebelius, Chief Justice John Roberts joined the court’s four liberals in upholding the constitutionality of the Affordable Care Act’s individual mandate that most Americans obtain health insurance. The Supreme Court last year weakened Obamacare’s birth-control coverage rule in Hobby Lobby v. Burwell, a case with religious-freedom implications.

Unlike the Lehman Brothers, Obamacare is “too big to fail” and it’s also a law. We hope the court will uphold it once again.

Celebs Band Together To Boost Last-Minute Obamacare Enrollment

The Affordable Care Act deadline is fast-approaching. NYC-based celebrities and community leaders banded together Friday to organize a #GetCovered tour through three of the city's five boroughs, share their personal healthcare stories and spike enrollment in New York City by the March 31st deadline. The one-day tour travelled to Brooklyn, Harlem and the Bronx. Public figures including Congressman Charlie Rangel, reality TV personalities Yandy Smith, Tionna Smalls and Jennifer Williams, and rapper Juelz Santana gave a press conference at Harlem's famed Sylvia’s Restaurant. "It’s no secret that my son was born with a preexisting kidney condition and as a mom, my first priority was to put his health first” shared Smith, “however, when I discovered my health insurance had been cancelled, I immediately went into panic mode to find the best solution. The Affordable Care Act provided my family and, most importantly my son, affordable coverage we could count on.” The event was organized by political strategist Valeisha Butterfield Jones, community advocate for the Bronx Michael Blake, civil rights activist Tamika Mallory, President of YP4C Brian Benjamin and human rights activist Marvin Bing. More than 5 million Americans have already signed up for the Affordable Care Act and millions more are encouraged to sign-up at http://www.healthcare.gov by March 31st. Organizers of the event said they hope leveraging the voices of community leaders and trendsetters will have a huge impact on the final count of enrollees in the state of New York.

