Grab A Tissue: Raheem DeVaughn Makes 20 Domestic Violence Survivors ‘Queens For A Day’ [VIDEO]

[anvplayer video=”4218455″]

Grab some Kleenex, it’s about to get real…

Raheem DeVaughn is our new hero and if you weren’t a fan of him before, here’s why you should be! The Grammy award nominated singer and his Love Life Foundation partnered with Radio One, African Pride and a local Washington D.C shelter to surprise 20 domestic violence survivors with a “Queen For A Day” prize package that included: spa/ hair services, dinner and a private performance from the Grammy nominated artist.

MUST READ: Halle Berry Opens Up About Domestic Violence

Raheem chatted with the survivors, listening to their graphic stories of abuse at the hands of loved ones and offered his words of comfort. This series gives audiences a glimpse into the lives of the extraordinary women who have overcome domestic violence.

One of the many compelling testimonies you will hear, in the touching video, is from Mildred Muhammad, the ex-wife (and intended target) of the D.C. sniper- John Muhammad. Her harrowing tale will make you realize just how grateful she is to have survived a tragic situation.

While you may or may not have encountered domestic violence in your personal life, it affects us all. 1 in 4 women will experience domestic violence during her lifetime. Those are horrifying statistics but raising awareness through projects like Raheem’s “Queen For A Day” can bring about change.

Wipe your eyes and stay tuned for part II…

RELATED STORIES:

This All-Too-Real Domestic Violence Ad May Be The Most Important Thing You’ll See During The Super Bowl [VIDEO]

The ‘No More’ Domestic Violence PSA Campaign Is Uncomfortable To Watch & That’s Exactly The Point