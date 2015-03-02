Bun B & Dr. Pinn Break Down ‘Hip-Hop & Religion’ Course At Rice University [EXCLUSIVE]

[ione_image_credit width=”610″ caption=”1″ align=”alignnone” text=”Interactive One”][/ione_image_credit]

It was recently announced that Bun B and Dr. Anthony Pinn would be offering their ‘Hip-Hop & Religion’ course online for free, beginning March 24. The Rice University class will be led by two very knowledgeable and intelligent minds, which will provide a unique perspective on all things ‘Hip-Hop & Religion’.

The two instructors stopped by The Urban Daily to speak about the course and how the two of them connected to co-teach.

Take a look below.

[anvplayer video=”4244546″]” ]

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook!

Also On The Chicago Defender: