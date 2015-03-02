AM BUZZ: Phaedra Parks & Kenya Moore Almost Come To Blows; Ri Ri & Leo Photoed Together & More

Phaedra Parks & Kenya Moore Almost Come To Blows

By the look on Phaedra Park‘s face, as she sat beside NeNe Leakes and Porsha at the dinner table last night, we could tell she was about to explode at any minute. After all, she was dealing with her husband Apollo going to jail and her marriage crumbling on national TV.

If you’ve been keeping up with “RHOA,” you watched Apollo confide in Peter about Phaedra’s alleged infidelities. The prison-bound reality star accused Phaedra of having an affair with a man named Chocolate and even showed him alleged text messages between the two.

Peter, of course, told Cynthia who then told Kenya. Cynthia, being messy boots, brought up the rumor at dinner and Kenya jumped at the opportunity to chime in. Well Phaedra wasn’t here for it and almost whopped Kenya with her clutch.

Girl. Watch it go down below:

