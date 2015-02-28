Los Angeles Baby Born Completely Encased In Amniotic Sac [VIDEO]

Little Silas Phillips (pictured) was determined to enter this world by any means necessary, even if he was still completely encased in his amniotic sac, also known as an “en caul” birth. The premature miracle boy’s delivery is so rare (about 1 in 80,000), the doctor who delivered him snapped a picture with his cell phone that was placed on the birthing hospital’s Facebook website, according to CBS Los Angeles.

Phillips, who was just 26 weeks when he was delivered, arrived via C-section — it’s very rare for doctors not to rupture the amniotic sac this way. The child offered doctors a rare glimpse into what life is really like inside the amniotic sac. “It was a moment that really did, even though it’s a cliché: we caught our breath. It really felt like a moment of awe,” William Binder, a neonatologist at the hospital, said. “This was really a moment that will stick in my memory for some time.”

During the delivery process, Phillips was still receiving oxygen via the placenta and his mother, Chelsea Phillips, did not have a clue that her son was still within the amniotic sac when he was delivered. The mom did not meet her son until hours after the birth and it was then that she was given a photo of his arrival telling CBS Los Angeles, “It was definitely like a clear film where you could definitely make out his head and his hair. He was kind of in a fetal position and you could see like his arms and his legs curled up,” she said. “It was actually really cool to see.”

Chelsea’s little bundle of joy is ten weeks old now, doing pretty well and should be going home in less than a month’s time. The mom is convinced that her son has an indomitable spirit telling the newspaper, “Since the moment he was born, he’s been a little fighter.”

Watch a video of Silas here:

