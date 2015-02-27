NewsOne Now Exclusive: FCC Commissioner Discusses Net Neutrality Ruling [VIDEO]

[anvplayer video=”4230402″]

On Thursday the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) agreed to rules that would ban internet service providers from creating fast lanes and prioritizing traffic on their networks.

FCC Commissioner Mignon Clyburn joined Roland Martin Friday on “NewsOne Now” to discuss net neutrality, what it means for you and the FCC’s ruling that will keep the internet open to all.

Commissioner Clyburn explained that the FCC’s decision on net neutrality “insures certainty to not only for broadband providers, but certainty for the consumer.”

“We recognized yesterday that the [internet] is a utility … it is so very essential to your everyday life,” said Clyburn.

Under the new guidelines established by the decision on net neutrality, information that travels throughout the internet will be treated equally without prioritization. Clyburn said the decision establishes “high level rules of the road that will provide openness, opportunities for innovation.”

According to the FCC Commissioner, the decision also gives mobile broadband internet subscribers “the same type of treatment” mobile networks as they would get on a device at their homes.

“A service provider will no longer be able to block certain sites that might be to their benefit, they will not be able to throttle or cause your traffic to be degraded,” said Clyburn. The decision also puts an end to “paid prioritization” where companies can pay internet service providers give priority to certain types of internet traffic over others.

Clyburn said, “We have taken that away from internet service providers and say these things are unacceptable for investment purposes as well as for purposes for consumers to be able to engage.”

Later on during their discussion on what the FCC’s ruing on net neutrality means for consumers, Clyburn said, “This is about treating traffic equally and this is about ensuring that if my internet service provider does not have a relationship with you that they will not degrade your service.”

She added, “Traffic is treated equally and at the end of the day that is important for us all.”

