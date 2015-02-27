Kelly Osbourne quits ‘Fashion Police’

Kelly Osbourne followed through on her pledge to quit “Fashion Police.” She resigned on Friday.

The daughter of hard rock legend Ozzy Osbourne was long at odds with the producers of the show even before her showdown with show co-star Giuliana Rancic over her racist comments about Zendaya’s dreadlocks.

According to TMZ, Osbourne was troubled over the direction of the show in the post-Joan Rivers era. The feeling was mutual. Sources told the entertainment blog that they were “up to here” with the lavender-tinted haired one for some time as well.

While TMZ says she left on her own, RadarOnline.com is reporting that network executives, irate over her ultimatum and Twitter rant in defense of Zendaya, could no longer tolerate her and told her to either walk or get fired. Sources told Radar that Osbourne had been a “nightmare” to deal with ever since comedy legend and “Fashion Police” brainchild Joan Rivers passed away back in September.

But here’s the real reason why the relationship between Osbourne and the E! network deteriorated irrevocably.

1 2Next page »