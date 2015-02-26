Heart Disease, African-Americans, How To Administer Life-Saving CPR

[ione_image_credit width=”630″ caption=”0″ align=”center” text=”NewsOne Now”] [/ione_image_credit]

February is American Heart Month, and Dr. Karla Robinson and Dr. Robert C. Robinson III, from Urban Housecall joined Roland Martin on “NewsOne Now” to share some important information on heart health and perform a quick lesson in the life-saving skill of CPR.

African Americans have higher incidences of all the chronic medical issues which include diabetes, high blood pressure and high cholesterol. These chronic ailments can also lead to heart disease.

Dr. Robert C. Robinson said, “and in turn we have higher instances of death as it relates to heart disease.”

Dr. Karla Robinson explained that heart disease is very broad, “It can range from heart attacks. It can range from congestive heart failure and sudden cardiac arrest.” She also said, as a result of the diseases previously mentioned, the heart can go into sudden cardiac arrest and an individual would need CPR.

Dr. Karla and Dr. Rob highlighted “hands-only CPR” as a way of administering life saving care to an individual who may be experiencing a heart attack without having to breath into their mouth.

Dr. Rob said chest compressions and “hands-only CPR” can buy you a little extra time until paramedics arrive on the scene, but an automated external defibrillator is key in helping someone survive from sudden cardiac arrest and is critical in resuscitating a heart that has stopped.

Automated external defibrillators can be found in most public locations including hotels, churches and malls.

Listen to Martin Dr. Karla Robinson and Dr. Robert C. Robinson discuss how to administer CPR and how to keep your heart healthy in the audio clip below.

