Issa Rae: The Pilot TV System Is A ‘White Man Thing,’ Offers ColorCreative.tv To Showcase New Talent [VIDEO]

Producer, writer, director and author, Issa Rae joined Roland Martin Wednesday on “NewsOne Now” to discuss her new book, “The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl” and her latest project ColorCreative.tv.

ColorCreative.tv “aims to increase opportunities for women and minority TV writers to showcase and sell their work, both inside and outside the existing studio system.”

Rae described her new project as “a way to circumvent the pilot system and showcase new talent.”

“The existing pilot system is so inefficient and expensive,” said Rae.

She also said the pilot system is a “white man thing and you get lost in the system.” The indie-filmmaker added ColorCreative.tv offers an opportunity to say ‘hey there are these people that you may not have been on your radar and we’re putting them on your radar. We’re getting an audience around them and were packaging them and sending them to the networks.”

Rae told Martin, “I want to make content that I want to watch and this is an opportunity to do that.”

Her new book, “The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl” is “a collection of humorous essays on what it’s like to be unabashedly awkward in a world that regards introverts as hapless misfits, and black as cool.”

Watch Martin and Issa Rae discuss ColorCreative.tv and view clips from “Bleach,” “Words with Girls,” and “So Jadded” in the video above.

