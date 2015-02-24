Trending Topic TV: Mo’Nique “Blackballed,” Bosh Out For Season, Malcolm X Honored In Harlem [VIDEO]

[anvplayer video=”4230413″]

Mo’Nique: I Was “Blackballed” After Winning My Oscar

Academy Award winner Mo’Nique told the Hollywood Reporter that she was “blackballed” after winning an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in “Precious.”

The comedian turned actress said the she was marginalized after her Oscar win because the industry viewed her as too demanding because she is Black.

All-Star Forward Chris Bosh Out For The Season

The Miami Heat’s All-Star forward, Chris Bosh’s season is over, with the Heat announcing Saturday that blood clots were found on one of his lungs.

The team said Bosh “is receiving care under the guidance of Miami Heat team physicians” at a hospital, adding that “his prognosis is good.”

Bosh’s road to recovery will begin with blood-thinning medication being prescribed. Athletes diagnosed with blood clots on their lungs typically have to clear cerain medical hurdles before they can resume regular activity.

Malcolm X Honored In Harlem

Activists, actors and politicians gathered Saturday in New York City to honor civil rights leader Malcolm X with a ceremony at the Harlem site where he was assassinated 50 years ago.

About 300 people converged to hear remarks from one of Malcolm X’s six daughters, Ilyasah Shabazz, as well as elected officials. The ceremony was held at the Malcolm X & Dr. Betty Shabazz Memorial and Educational Center, formerly known as the Audubon Ballroom.

