NewsOne Now’s Look At March Magazine Covers Featuring African Americans [VIDEO]

[anvplayer video=”4230409″]

Roland Martin and “NewsOne Now” take a look at March magazine covers featuring African Americans.

In this inaugural edition of “NewsOne Now’s” new segment, we highlight Tracee Ellis Ross adorning the cover of “Essence Magazine,” Kerry Washington gracing the cover of “InStyle,” Rihanna on “Harper’s Bazaar,” Lupita Nyong’o on the cover of “Lucky,” Gugu Mbatha-Raw taking over “Town and Country USA,” funnyman Kevin Hart holding it down on Men’s Health, Rihanna has a second cover on stands with “I-D magazine,” Taraji P. Henson is on “Uptown Magazine’s” Hollywood issue, Will Smith is on the cover of “Esquire,” Kevin Durant and Kobe Bryant are on “GQ Magazine’s” cover and First Lady Michelle Obama adorns the “Cooking Light” magazine’s Family Dinner issue.

Stay tuned for next month’s list highlighting our best and brightest on the cover’s of our favorite magazines.

Be sure to watch “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin, weekdays at 9 a.m. EST on TV One.

Subscribe to the “NewsOne Now” Audio Podcast on iTunes.