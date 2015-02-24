Beyoncé and Jay-Z Paying $150K A Month To Rent Their Favorite Mansion In LA [VIDEO]

[anvplayer video=”4230410″]

Beyoncé and Jay Z, who’ve been house hunting in Beverly Hills, are one step closer to becoming full-time California residents.

The power couple is currently renting a 16,000-square-foot home, which features seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms and sits on a 1.32-acre lot on an exclusive street, is also on the market for $35 million, according to Realtor.com.

The home also includes a 75-foot gallery, a large screening room, massage room, infinity pool, outdoor kitchen and a tennis court.

