HipHollywood: Inside Alfre Woodard’s Oscar Sistahs Soiree [VIDEO]

Alfre Woodard hosted her annual pre-Oscar party to celebrate African American women in film in the penthouse of the Beverly Wilshire Hotel. HipHollywood was on hand to bring you an exclusive look at the festivities.

This year guests included Ava DuVernay, Viola Davis, Angela Bassett, Aisha Tyler, Rosario Dawson, Zoe Saldana and Kerry Washington. Washington told HipHollywood, “This event is always one of my favorite events every year, It’s just a night about girls loving girls and I’m just thrilled to be here.”

Watch the exclusive HipHollywood look at Alfre Woodard’s pre-Oscar bash in the video clip above. Don’t forget to watch the Oscars this weekend, some of our brightest stars will be there.

