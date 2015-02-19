Professor Bun B Schools Us On W.E.B. DuBois’ ‘The Souls of Black Folk’ [VIDEO]

[ione_image_credit width=”610″ caption=”1″ align=”alignnone” text=”iOne”][/ione_image_credit]

Class is now in session.

As a Professor at Rice University, Bun B flexes some major Black history knowledge by reading an excerpt of W.E.B. DuBois‘ The Souls of Black Folk. The piece speaks to the inner struggle that many endure on a regular basis. For the UGK MC, his battle within stems from becoming a great contributor to society outside of rap, and being true to himself as both an artist and a person.

Bun B’s “Religion and Hip-Hop” course will be available for free online at the end of March. And after taking one look at the video below, there’s no doubt why the Trill OG was chosen to enrich young minds.





