Tiara Thomas Calls Her Debut Album A “Sexy, Smokey & Vibey” Body of Work [VIDEO]


Roz Edward

Posted February 18, 2015
0 reads
tiara-thomas

 

While we already know Tiara Thomas is “Fly as hell“, we still wonder what her debut album will sound like. Well, the multi-talented artist stopped by the Urban Daily to give us a little insight on the project.

Take a look below.

Tiara Thomas

