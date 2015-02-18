Food Fraud: Doctor Says USDA’s Food Pyramid Will Make You Fat

The USDA’s food pyramid might be a few slices short of a loaf. According to the United States Department of Agriculture, if we eat the right amount of meat, dairy and fruits everyday we’re all supposed to be healthy.

Roland Martin on “ Dr. Chutkan joinedon “ NewsOne Now ” to dispel some of the myths that we all believe about healthy eating and following the USDA’s food pyramid.

Chutkan, an integrative gastroenterologist told Martin, “There is very little difference between different kinds of animal products.” For years we have been told fish is healthier than chicken or red meat.

According to Chutkan, lean ground beef has 78 mg of cholesterol in a 4 oz serving, while skinless chicken breast, which most of us believe is far more superior to read meat in terms of cholesterol contains 85 mg of cholesterol. She added, wild salmon, which “we think of as sort of the jewel of the crown in terms of cholesterol” contains 63 mg of cholesterol.

Dr. Chutkan stated, non-animal based food, fruits, vegetables, nuts grains and seeds contain 0 mg of cholesterol.

“Instead of doing this complex dance between should we have chicken, should it have the skin on? Do we have red meat, should it be lean red meat, should we have fish, we should be eating more plants and less animals if we’re really concerned about lowering our cholesterol.”

Wait, that is not all. There is more bad news about chicken meat. Dr. Chutkan told Martin “chicken meat in the US contains detectable levels of arsenic.” She continued, arsenic “is added to chicken feed to help with the color and it helps define the muscles and sort of makes the chicken look better. For years we’ve been told the arsenic is excreted out in the chicken feces — some of it is, but much of it isn’t.”

