Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

We’re Kind Of Shocked At Who Anthony Anderson Thinks Is Perfect For Tracee Ellis Ross [VIDEO]


Roz Edward

Posted February 17, 2015
1 reads
Leave a comment

anthony-anderson-play

 

Star of the new hit sitcom ‘Black-ish‘, Anthony Anderson recently spoke with the Urban Daily on the success of the show. Additionally, the leading man gave us his thoughts on going up against ‘Empire‘ each week, and whether or not he sees it as a feud between the two programs.

Anderson also played matchmaker for his on-screen wife, Tracee Ellis-Ross. The comedienne recently mentioned that she hopes marriage and children are in her very near future. The man chosen for the task will definitely surprise you.

Take a look.

[anvplayer video=”4244559″]” ]

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook!

 

2015 Celebrity Game , Anthony Anderson , NBA All-Star Weekend 2015

comments – add yours
This Week’s CD!
CD- 04-11-18
Black Music Month Edition
Trending
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now