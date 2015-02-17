Happy 52nd, Mike! Jordan’s Greatest Dunks of All-Time [VIDEO]

The greatest basketball player in NBA History turns 52 today! Brooklyn’s own Michael “Jeffrey” Jordan is still one of today’s most marketable athletes and celebrity figures, even though he hasn’t played a game of meaningful basketball since 2003.

A talent unlike anything we’ve ever seen, his “Air-ness” still leaves fans in complete disbelief whenever his accolades or highlights are revisited. So in honor of the legendary man himself, we’ve compiled a short montage of his greatest dunks of all-time.

Take a look below.

[anvplayer video=”4244560″]” ]

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook!