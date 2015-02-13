Janelle Monae Ditches Her Black & White Uniform + More Celeb Fab Or Fug Moments Of The Week [VIDEO]

[anvplayer video=”4244561″]

This week in fashion there were quite a few style stars who got it right. But of course, there were a few celebrities who proved to us that a good stylist is still hard to find. #TeamBeautiful’s style editor, Ty Alexander and StuffFlyPeopleLike.com’s Rae Holliday recap this week in fashion with nothing but honesty, humor and a few celebrity reads.

We promise no celebrities were hurt in making this video. Watch, comment and share!

