Discover Ancient Africa’s Influence On American Federal Symbols [VIDEO]

According to author and historian Anthony Browder the dollar bill, Washington Monument and the Library of Congress are all dripping with ancient African symbols.

Browder, author of “Egypt on the Potomac,” has spent the last 3o years of his life reaffirming the connection between the history and influence of Africa to modern times.

Browder considers himself to be a “Memory Recovery Specialist,” specializing in digging into African American history to “uncover those things that we weren’t supposed to know and then reveal them to people with the greatest need to know this information.”

He told Mo Ivory, guest host of “NewsOne Now,” When you consider our history and the fact that our history has been erased, our past has been erased and the erasure has been forgotten — we don’t know that we don’t know what we don’t know.”

The “Memory Recovery Specialist” later said, “Washington DC is the city of secrets. There are secrets in the White House, the Capitol, the FBI, the CIA, the NSA.”

“The greatest secrets in the capitol of the greatest nation on earth have literally be hidden in plain sight. What better way to hide a secret than to put it in the open where everybody can see it and all you need to do is to separate people from their ability to remember what those symbols were.”

Browder then said it is his job to “remind people.”

Browder highlighted a serious of monuments in Washington DC that have ancient African influence incorporated into their designs. Take a look at some of the monuments Browder revealed on “NewsOne Now.”

Lincoln Memorial and Statue of Ramses II

Washington Monument and Luxor Temple Obelisks

Moorish Seal on the US Dollar and Horus the Falcon God

