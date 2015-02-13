Beyoncé’s Twist On ‘Crazy In Love’ Steams Up ’50 Shades of Grey’ [VIDEO]

[anvplayer video=”4230425″]

Beyoncé puts a sexy, surprising new twist on her decade old song, “Crazy In Love” for the new movie, “50 Shades of Grey.”

The film’s director, Sam Taylor-Johnson told HipHollywood, “That piece of music, when it was played, it was so pitch perfect.”

Taylor-Johnson added, “She’s (Beyoncé) just the perfect embodiment of a strong woman, a sort of sexually in control woman and those sentiments fit well with the movie.”

Watch the video clip above for HipHollywood’s Jasmine Simpkins scoop on how Beyoncé’s sexual songs helped heat up the steamy film.

Be sure to watch “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin, weekdays at 9 a.m. EST on TV One.

Subscribe to the “NewsOne Now” Audio Podcast on iTunes.