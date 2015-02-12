WTH?! Thursday: Teen Fired For A Tweet, Walmart Tax Time Headbutt [GIF]

It’s WTH?! Thursday on “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin. Martin, Danielle Belton and Rudy “DJ Flava” Davis take a look at all of the crazy stories crossing newswires this week.

The list of insanity begins with a Texas teen prompting her new employer to fire her before her first day on the job over an expletive-laden tweet.

“Ew I start this f*** a** job tomorrow,” tweeted the teen with username @Cellla_. The tweet was read by the pizza store owner who replied, “And no… you don’t start the FA job today! I just fired you! Good luck with your no money, no job life.”

Next up, a California water manager got caught relieving himself in a drinking water reservoir. According to media reports, when the alleged pipe draining occurred, there was no water in the reservoir — it too had been drained for maintenance.

A Brooklyn, NY elementary school principal is under fire for using school funds to set up a personal gym. According to the New York Post, Jazmine Santiago installed a bench press, pull-up bar, treadmill, elliptical machine and thigh exerciser inside a storage room in PS 269.

Jessica Ablitz got into an argument with Alice Keener, a tax worker at a Jackson-Hewitt branch inside of aDeer Park, Texas Walmart. The thumping took place after Ablitz and Keenner had an argument over a tax return that was previously filed at the location. After the WWE style headbutt, Kenner took Ablitz to the mat, ahem … floor.

Yes y’all it is definitely WTH?! Thursday on “NewsOne Now.” Listen to all of the insanity in the audio clip below.

[anvplayer video=”4230427″]

Be sure to watch “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin, weekdays at 9 a.m. EST on TV One.

Subscribe to the “NewsOne Now” Audio Podcast on iTunes.