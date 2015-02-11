NewsOne Now Exclusive: Sheryl Underwood On ‘Unsung Hollywood,’ Journey To ‘The Talk’ [VIDEO]

[anvplayer video=”4230433″]

Sheryl Underwood, Comedian, actress and co-host of CBS smash hit, “The Talk” recently sat down with “NewsOne Now’s” Roland Martin for an exclusive interview.

In part two of the chat, Underwood shares her comedic aspirations and details her journey to becoming one of the hosts on “The Talk.”

Underwood told Martin she was unaware that a “job was to be had” when she began talking with the producers of “The Talk.” At the time she was still President of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.

She said when she received the call talk with producers she thought it was Steve Harvey, Jamie Foxx, Chris Tucker or Kevin Heart playing on her phone.

RELATED ARTICLES:

Reunited And It Feels So Good: ‘Peaches And Herb’ Singer Talks TV One’s ‘Unsung’

[Video] Sheryl Underwood Says the ‘Queens of Comedy’ Badmouthed Her

After realizing the “alleged job opportunity” was real, Underwood reached out to CBS, but still did not think she would be added to the show.

Underwood told Martin, “There was a pain that was in my heart. You know it’s always being a bridesmaid and never a bride. And one day I got on my knees and I asked the Lord as always, I talked to him, I said ‘Lord just tell me what you want me to do even if it means you don’t want me to be in comedy.’”

She continued, “Then the phone rang and it was CBS.”

Underwood, “suited and booted, and looking good,” went on to detail her interview with producers from the show where they told her she was “delightful.” Underwood joked with Martin saying, “When White people say you’re delightful you might have a shot at it.”

After wrapping up her journey to “The Talk,” Underwood said, “Look at what God did for me. He can do it for anybody else if you would just let him.”

She added, “Everything I’ve ever got in life, it wasn’t me. I was just prepared when God said, ‘This is what I want you to do, are you ready,’”

“The Talk” co-host will be featured in TV One’s new series, “Unsung Hollywood.” This all-new series examines the lives and careers of African American stars and entertainment icons. The first season will feature Dick Gregory, Robin Harris, Flip Wilson, Pam Grier and Underwood.

Underwood explained when she got the call about being featured in “Unsung Hollywood,”

she wondered if she was worthy of it and felt a little apprehension saying, “What if I’m not famous enough. What if I’m not interesting enough?”

We can all agree that Underwood is definitely famous enough and interesting enough to be featured in TV One’s “Unsung Hollywood.” Her career in the entertainment industry has blossomed from stand up comedy to now being a co-host on American’s number one network and becoming a prominent member of their smash hit “The Talk.”

Watch Martin and Sheryl Underwood discuss her journey to CBS’s “The Talk,” comedian, actor and activist Dick Gregory as well as her upcoming episode of “Unsung Hollywood” in the video clip above.

Underwood’s episode of “Unsung Hollywood” airs on TV One, March 4th, 2015. Be sure to tune in or set your DVRs for his new original series shinning a light on some of our best and brightest.

Be sure to watch “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin, weekdays at 9 a.m. EST on TV One.

Subscribe to the “NewsOne Now” Audio Podcast on iTunes.