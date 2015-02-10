Is School Choice The Black Choice? Sen. Tim Scott, Roland Martin Discuss The Choice Act [VIDEO]

[anvplayer video=”4230435″]

Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) joined Roland Martin Tuesday on “NewsOne Now” for an exclusive interview to discuss education in America, school choice and the Choice Act.

The Choice Act will expand the options given to families when it comes to educating their children.

Sen. Scott, the first Black senator elected from the South since Reconstruction, is a staunch proponent for school choice. He believes that great teachers can make all the difference in a child’s life, and every student should have access to the school that best suits their unique educational needs.

On Monday, The Post and Courier reported:

U.S. Sen. Tim Scott believes where a child lives should not determine the quality of his or her education. That’s why Scott on Monday hosted a day-long forum in Washington, D.C., titled “Choosing Excellence: A Forum on the Freedom to Choose Academic Excellence for Every Child.” The school choice forum included four panel discussions ranging from how to lead the choice effort to marketing school choice options to parents and students.

During their chat on “NewsOne Now” Sen. Scott told Martin who is also a supporter of school choice, Dr. Steve Perry, former Education Secretary Rod Paige and Gov. Bobby Jindal were panelist during his “Choosing Excellence” forum on education and they all agreed, if a school is not working it should be closed.

Or Scott said on “NewsOne Now,” “If it ain’t working, close it.”

“At the end of the day the goal is simply this, to improve the quality of education, improve access to education and at the same time hold schools, charter schools, private schools, public schools all accountable to producing a child that is able to learn and is able to work when they leave the school.”

