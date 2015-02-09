Ava DuVernay: People Of Every Color Are Committed To #BlackLivesMatter (VIDEO)

[anvplayer video=”4279938″]

“Selma” director Ava DuVernay addressed attendees of the 46th Annual NAACP Image Awards with a heartfelt and passionate message about #BlackLivesMatter.

During her speech she reminded us that African Americans are now not the only one’s who are committed to the movement sweeping the nation.

She said, “It was 60 years ago that Emmett Till was murdered for the crime of being Black. The loss of this Black life activated a new energy and mobilized the civil rights movement.

“Since then we’ve endured many moments of injustice and inhumanity, of violence against our people. It happened to Jimmie Lee Jackson in 1965, to Trayvon Martin and Jordan Davis in 2012, to Eric Garner, Tamir Rice and Mike Brown just last year.”

She reminded us that cases of injustice like these “happen every single day.”

“The indignities and the humiliations. The emotional violence and the physical violations, the death and it has got to end, but how?”

DuVernay stated Dr. Martin Luther King believed the cure to these unfortunate events was love. She said, “The cure against disease of racism and oppression — love.”

“Out of pain can come hope, out of anger can come change, out of despair can come unity,” said DuVernay.

She continued, “People of every color are now committed to the idea that #BlackLivesMatter. People of all colors now know that we shall overcome and so we must remain focused, we must remain diligent and in order to triumph we must remain clear about what’s really going on.”

