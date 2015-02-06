Ferguson Cops Testing New Non-Lethal Weapon (VIDEO)

[anvplayer video=”4230443″]

Six months after the murder of 18-year-old Michael Brown, Ferguson police are testing a less-lethal gun attachment device in an effort to prevent unwanted shooting deaths.

The attachment being used by Ferguson police officers is manufactured by Alternative Ballistics is a one-time use device that is supposed to knock a suspect down, not kill them with one caveat. The manufacturer can no guarantee that the person shot by one of the projectiles will not be killed.

Currently there are five Ferguson police officers testing the device on the streets. Once the trial period is over, the city will make a decision whether or not the entire police department will be equipped with the less-lethal attachment.

RELATED ARTICLES:

#Ferguson Activist Tef Poe: We Had Little Faith In The DOJ And Federal Prosecutors

Young Ferguson Activists Take Black Celebrities To Task For Their Noninvolvement In the Protests

On Friday “NewsOne Now” guest host, Mo Ivory and the Straight Talk panel discussed the use of the so-called less-lethal gun attachment being used on the streets of Ferguson on a trial basis.

“NewsOne Now” panelist Ray Baker shared his view on the device and the use of excessive force by law enforcement officers.

“Ferguson Police Department is ready and willing to engage citizens as if they’re in combat. As long as the police department has this idea that they’re in combat, it’s going to be problematic no matter what the device is.”

Baker continued, “The attachment itself seems to be a very poor idea as a way to conduct police activity.”

Baker agreed with critics of the device and also pointed out a critical flaw in this approach to less-lethal force saying, “To take the time to put the attachment on to the front of the gun is going to be problematic.

He later stated, if a police officer is not in a life or death situation where they want to subdue someone, “they probably should not be using their gun in that situation anyway.”

Watch “NewsOne Now” guest host Mo Ivory, Staci Johnson, Ray Baker and Dru Ealons discuss Ferguson police testing Alternative Ballistics less-lethal gun attachment in the video clip above.

Be sure to watch “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin, weekdays at 9 a.m. EST on TV One.

Subscribe to the “NewsOne Now” Audio Podcast on iTunes.