Shocking Video Shows TransAsia Flight 235 Flip On Its Side Before Crash

[anvplayer video=”4230444″]

Rescuers used a crane to hoist the fuselage of a wrecked TransAsia Airways plane from a shallow river in Taiwan’s capital late Wednesday as they searched into the night for 17 people missing in a crash that killed at least 26 others.

RELATED ARTICLES

Drone Crashes In To White House Complex

PA Newspaper Apologizes For Comparing Airplane Seating To Slave Ships

Flight 235 with 58 people aboard — most of them travelers from China — banked sharply on its side shortly after takeoff from Taipei, clipped a highway bridge and then careened into the Keelung River.

Dramatic video clips apparently taken from cars were posted online and aired by broadcasters, showing the ATR 72 propjet as it pivoted onto its side while zooming toward a traffic bridge over the river. In one of them, the plane rapidly fills the frame as its now-vertical wing scrapes over the road, hitting a vehicle before heading into the river.

Also On The Chicago Defender: