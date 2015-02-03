Dick Gregory Honored With Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame (VIDEO)

[anvplayer video=”4279986″]

Legendary actor, comedian and civil rights activist Dick Gregory was presented with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday.

The Walk of Fame ceremony honoring Gregory fell on his 56th wedding anniversary with longtime wife Lillian Gregory .

During the festivities Gregory told attendees, “It was Black folks that made me when I was trying to be funny. Black folks was paying $.35 for a bottle of beer and they listened to me until they pushed me all the way downtown where they couldn’t afford to come see me.”

“I have no choice but to give back.”

Watch a portion of the Dick Gregory Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in the video clip above.

Be sure to watch “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin, weekdays at 9 a.m. EST on TV One.

Subscribe to the “NewsOne Now” Audio Podcast on iTunes.