Beware Of Revenge Porn, Those Photos And Videos You Sent Could Go Public

A San Diego court shutdown a revenge porn site being run by 28-year-old Kevin Bollaert.

According to CBS News, Bollaert was convicted of 27 felony charges including identity theft and extortion.

The former revenge porn site operator, now faces up to 20 years in prison for his crimes. Despite Bollert’s site being taken down, there are tons of other web sites dedicated to the same type of illicit content.

With the increase in popularity of smart phones and mobile devices couples are sending risqué photos and video to one another, but what happens when a relationship ends and those private photos/videos are shared on a revenge porn site?

Roland Martin and the “NewsOne Now” Straight Talk panel discuss the privacy as well as legal issues surrounding revenge porn websites and your right to privacy.

“NewsOne Now” panelist Monique Pressley told Martin, “The desire to share intimate photos is not anything new.” She added, “In Elizabethan times the man of the house would get the nude portrait of his new bride and it would be someplace private. So the problem now is nothing is private.”

“From a legal standpoint, if you ever hope to do anything with your career, if you ever hope to be in government service, if you ever just care that you don’t want that picture of your backside shown to the world, then you can’t put it on a cell phone, you can’t put it on e-mail.”

Martin asked if a woman takes a nude photo and sends it to her husband, does she have a right to privacy or once the photo is received does the husband own the photo.

Pressley responded. “You have a right to privacy claim.” She continued, if the image is used for a purpose other than what the two parties initially intended as in the instance of extortion or blackmail it is considered a crime.

Pressley also stated if you have an expectation that you are being blackmailed and have an expectation that a crime is being committed against you, by the time your image is out, it is on the internet for all to see.

“So it’s not really a fact if you can get money back or not, you can never return your image. And once it’s out in one place shutting it down is impossible.”

According to Pressley, if people acquire your image as a result of someone else’s wrong and have not procured the photo/video in an illegal manner you have no legal recourse against them.

Do you send risqué photos/videos to your significant other, and if so do you expect those images to remain private?

