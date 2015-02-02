How Kanye West Helped Channing Tatum Prepare For New Movie Role [VIDEO]

Channing Tatum‘s new film ‘Jupiter Ascending‘ is just days away from its big premiere. As the star of the flick, it’s important for the action star to get into his necessary zone in order to deliver his best performance possible.

Tatum says that music is what helps him to lock into character. For this non-stop thrill-ride, Kanye West served as the muse. Take a look below and hear exactly what it was about Mr. West that aided this new journey for Magic Mike.

[anvplayer video=”4244566″]” ]

‘Jupiter Ascending‘ hits theaters February 6.

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook!