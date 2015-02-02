Fit!Live!Win! Fitness Expert Mocha Lee Breaks Down The Shockwave Workout (VIDEO)

[anvplayer video=”4230447″]

Fitness professional Mocha Lee joined Roland Martin on “NewsOne Now” for this week’s installment of Fit!Live!Win! to break down the new exercise craze, the Shockwave Workout.

According to ShockwaveWorkout.com, the Shockwave is being touted as the most efficient total body workout in the world. The extreme circuit challenge is specifically designed to tone and chisel the legs, core and arms.

Lee explained the big deal behind the popularity of the Shockwave is that “you get so much work done in a short amount of time.” She added, the workout is “very interactive” which makes it fun.

Participants in the Shockwave rotate through a series of stations that focus on different parts of the body and work in conjunction with one another.

You can also partake in a Shockwave workout session in the privacy of your home. Lee detailed how you can set up four workout stations at home.

Lee said, “Spend 30 seconds at each station, a minute, whatever you can handle, but just do something because something is better than nothing when it comes to exercise.”

Watch Martin and fitness expert Mocha Lee discuss the new exercise craze, Shockwave Workout in the video clip above. As Lee said a little physical activity is better than sone so get moving.

