Suge Knight chared with murder in fatal hit-and-run

Infamous Death Row Records founder Marion “Suge” Knight was arrested early Friday on a murder charge in a fatal hit-and-run in West Hollywood, Calif.

Knight is being held on $2 million bail, said Sgt. Diane Hecht of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s information office.

The former powerful label boss turned himself into authorities early Friday. His attorney said the rap mogul accidentally ran over and killed a friend and injured another man as he fled attackers, the Los Angeles Times reports.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said video provided by ONSCENE.TV showed Knight getting out of a private car at the sheriff’s station and then leisurely walking into the building with companions and others who appeared to be law officers.

“Looks like he drove backwards and struck the victims and drove forwards and struck them again,” Corina said. “The people we talked to say it looked like it was an intentional act,” he said.

The Sheriff’s Department said two people were in the parking lot when the red pick-up arrived and its driver became involved in an argument with two people.

“The argument escalated and the driver backed up striking one of the victims. The driver then drove forward driving over both victims,” the sheriff’s statement said. “Various witnesses described the driver as being Marion Suge Knight.”

The empty truck was found late Thursday night in a West Los Angeles parking lot, Corina said.

Corina told the newspaper that the rap mogul was seen driving a red pickup truck 20 minutes earlier in a different part of town where a video was being shot.

“To see the argument happen, it’s one thing,” said 17-year-old Robert Smith, who was eating in the restaurant. “Seeing the car incident, that was shocking.”

Blatt said it was an accident.

“He was in the process of being physically assaulted by two men and in an effort to escape he unfortunately hit two (other) individuals,” the lawyer said. “He was in his car trying to escape.”

Knight founded Death Row Records in the 1990s, releasing multiplatinum albums back-to-back by the likes of legends Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, and the late Tupac Shakur.

After all of the hit artists left Death Row, coupled with countless legal and personal setbacks, the legendary label fell into complete ruin. Knight later declared bankruptcy and the company was auctioned off.