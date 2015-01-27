WealthyU: Invest Your Tax Refund And Start Building Wealth (VIDEO)

[anvplayer video=”4230460″]

It’s tax season and America’s wealth coach Deborah Owens joined Roland Martin Tuesday on “NewsOne Now” to explain how you can use your tax return to start building wealth.

According to Owens, the average tax refund is $3,000 and there are a number of steps you can take to get your money to make money for you.

WealthyU Tax Return Wealth Building Tips:

Create an emergency fund

Set money aside for a downpayment on a house

Start a college fund for your children

Save for retirement

During this week’s installment of WealthyU, Owens also explained that we as a community need to shift from an income mindset to a wealth mindset. She quoted poet Henry David Thoreau as the basis for her recommendation.

“Wealth is the ability to fully experience life.” – Henry David Thoreau

Owens told Martin, “Wealth is not having to worry if you got to pay a mortgage or if you are going to have a roof over your head. That is what wealth is about, it’s about freedom.”

