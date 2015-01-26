Mayors To File Brief In Support Of Obama On Immigration Actions

WASHINGTON — A group of mayors led by New York’s Bill de Blasio and Los Angeles’ Eric Garcetti are coming to the defense of President Barack Obama on immigration.

Twenty-eight mayors, including Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, have signed on to file an amicus brief this Monday in support of Obama’s recent executive actions on immigration, which are currently the target of a lawsuit from 25 states, led by Texas. The suit aims to block the president’sdeportation relief policies that will apply to some undocumented young people as well as undocumented parents of U.S. citizens and legal permanent residents — specifically, allowing them to stay in the country and work legally. Republicans in Congress are likewise seeking to block the programs.

During remarks at the United States Conference of Mayors meeting on Friday, de Blasio said that the coalition of mayors wants to “support our president who, as we all know, is under attack on this issue.”

“We think it is crucial that when the administration is trying to help us address these core issues and they come under attack, that mayors stand up and say, ‘No, in fact the executive action will help our people and we think it’s crucial to move forward,'” he said.

Click here to read more.