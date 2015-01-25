Muva Has Spoken: Amber Rose Sounds Off On Nick Cannon Dating Rumors

Amber Rose is once again causing a stir on the internet, only this time it isn’t with a bathing suit. Last night, Muva Rose got folks talking after posting a picture of herself and manager Nick Cannon on Instagram with matching Ferrari’s. Amber stated in the caption:

U guys like me and @nickcannon’s matching Ferraris? #HisandHers #Ncredible

MUST READ: Haters Blast Amber Rose’s G-Stringy Bathing Suit & We’re Like Chill, Moms Can Be Sexy Too

You already know Amber’s picture got folks to guessing if she and the soon-to-be divorced Cannon had more than a business relationship. Rumors started surfacing about the two, once Cannon’s separation from Mariah Carey became public along with Amber’s from Wiz Kalifah late last year when, the two were spotted out in Los Angeles. The pair have always insisted they are just friends and business partners but, once this photo showed up, the whispers once again started. Shortly after Amber posted the picture, she returned to Instagram to clear up the rumors to her “rosebuds and rosestuds” (her followers) about any possible romance gossip surrounding she and Cannon. Amber fired of a firm rebuttal saying:

Shout out to my Amazing Manager @nickcannon! I know the world wants us to be together sooo badly (Sarcasm) but it’s just not our relationship. Every time I post a pic of me and this Man yall start reaching…We are friends and business partners nothing more. We have beautiful children and ppl we still love very much no matter what. I don’t know how many times I need to say this but this will be my last time. WE ARE JUST FRIENDS!!!! OK f*&$#s? I usually don’t even comment on dumb made up stories but ur gonna see a lot of us together cuz we’re getting this Shmoney….Cuz he’s my manager! Duh. So fall the [expletive] back and chill the f*&k out- Muva

Amber certainly wasn’t holing back now, was she? What’s noteworthy about Amber’s blunt as ever statement is her mentioning she and Cannon are still in love with their almost exes. Prior to Amber’s remarks, she did admit on IG to a follower she wanted to be with Wiz after they advised her to reunite with the rapper. Meanwhile, Cannon doesn’t seem to share the same feelings Amber does about regarding reconciling with their exes. On Jan. 16, reports came out Cannon filed for divorce from Mimi on Dec. 12.

RELATED STORIES:

Amber Rose Wants Wiz Khalifa Back & We Understand, But…

Nick Cannon Files For Divorce From Mariah Carey

Is Nick Cannon Going To Shade Mariah Carey In Song?

Muva Has Spoken: Amber Rose Sounds Off On Nick Cannon Dating Rumors was originally published on hellobeautiful.com