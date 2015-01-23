Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

“NewsOne Now” Jam Session With Gerald Albright And Uncle Charlie Wilson [VIDEO]


NewsOne Now

Posted January 23, 2015
0 reads
Leave a comment

[anvplayer video=”4230466″]
Jazz saxophonist / multi-instrumentalist Gerald Albright and Uncle Charlie Wilson joined Roland Martin on “NewsOne Now” for an impromptu jam session.

Albright laid down some mean sax from the title track of his new album, “Slam Dunk.” As Martin would say,  he brought the funk!

Prior to the “NewsOne Now” jam session, Charlie Wilson spoke with Martin about his new album, “Forever Charlie,” and upcoming tour with KEM and Joe.

Watch Martin, Uncle Charlie Wilson and Jazz saxophonist Gerald Albright bring the funk on “NewsOne Now” in the video clip above.

Be sure to watch “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin, weekdays at 9 a.m. EST on TV One.

Subscribe to the “NewsOne Now” Audio Podcast on iTunes.

Charlie Wilson , Forever Charlie , Gerald Albright , Joe , KEM , NewsOne , newsone now , Roland Martin , Slam Dunk

comments – add yours
This Week’s CD!
CD- 04-11-18
Black Music Month Edition
Trending
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now