‘Light Girls’ Documentary Sparks Debate and Discussion on Social Media

Bill Dukes' Light Girls, the follow-up to his 2011 documentary Dark Girls, aired on OWN last night, and Twitter and Facebook users wasted no time seizing the opportunity to discuss and debate the hot-button topic of colorism. Featuring celebrities such as Amber Rose, LisaRae McCoy, Raven Symoné, and award-winning journalist Soledad O'Brien, Light Girls aimed to address the issues fair-skinned women face in the same way that Dark Girls intended with darker-skinned women; trouble is, at least according to the comments on social media, the documentary seemed to lack adequate research and perspective. Several commenters noted that the film fell short of its goal because it was a story being told from men's perspective; others questioned what the goal of the documentary was at all. Several prominent thought leaders on the subject—including journalist Jamilah Lemieux, who was also featured in the doc—galvanized Twitter commenters around the hashtag #BlackGirls to keep the discussion going during and after the documentary aired.