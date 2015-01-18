Blood, Sweat, & Heels star Geneva S. Thomas just caught a break in her cab jumping fare case. Last September, Geneva was accused by a taxi company in New York City of skipping out on an $18 fare. The cab driver gave police officers the address they dropped Geneva off at and had her arrested, where she was later booked on theft charges. Geneva has maintained her innocence of the charges brought against her and claimed she was a victim of a greedy cabbie. According to Geneva, the cab driver started to get a bit belligerent when she told him she only had a credit card on her and not cash to pay for the ride. There, Geneva claims the driver pulled a fast one on her by taking a more scenic route, causing the fare to go higher.

MUST READ: UPDATE: ‘Blood, Sweat & Heels’ Star Geneva S. Thomas Denies Stiffing NYC Cabbie

Geneva alleges after the ride, she not the cab driver called the police but instead of him being arrested she was. Geneva did say through her attorney she would be filing a lawsuit against the cab company and NYPD for arresting her unfairly. TMZ is reporting Geneva made a deal in her case, where the entire affair will be expunged from her record. According to the site, if Geneva keeps out of trouble until July the case will be erased from her record. No word if Geneva will still proceed with her suit against the cab company and NYPD.

RELATED STORIES:

‘Blood, Sweat & Heels’: Geneva Thomas Spills The Tea On Bravo’s Newest Show, ‘We Throw Shade, Not Bottles’

‘Blood, Sweat & Heels’ Star Mica On Demetria: She’s Mean, Rude, Fake & Phony [EXCLUSIVE]

Black Screen: Monique Stars In ‘Blackbird’ & Bravo Strikes Gold With ‘Blood, Sweat & Heels’

‘Blood, Sweat & Heels’ Star Geneva S. Thomas Strikes Deal In Cabbie Stiffing Case was originally published on hellobeautiful.com