‘I Am Ali’ Documentary Shows ‘The Greatest’ In A New Light

On Friday Roland Martin, host of “NewsOne Now,” talked with Maryum Ali, daughter of Muhammad Ali about the new documentary “I Am Ali.” The film takes a look at the family life of Ali, who many consider to be greatest boxer of all time. Listen to Martin and Maryum Ali’s entire conversation about the movie below.

“I Am Ali” premieres in theaters, on demand and digital HD Friday, October 10th.

From Focus Features:

I AM ALI is told through exclusive, unprecedented access to Ali’s personal archive of ‘audio journals’ combined with touching interviews and testimonials from his inner circle of family and friends, including his daughters, sons, ex-wife and brother, plus legends of the boxing community including Mike Tyson, George Foreman and Gene Kilroy.

Experience Ali’s extrodinary story, as a fighter, lover, brother, and father – told from the inside for the very first time.