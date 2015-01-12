FitLiveWin! Fitness Pro’s Tips To Keeping Your New Year Weight Loss Resolutions

Fitness Professional/Nutritionist Kuti Mack joined Roland Martin Monday on “NewsOne Now” to share his tips for sticking with your New Year weight loss resolutions.

In order to achieve your weight loss goals for the year Mack said, you need to “give yourself the best chance of success” you need to have a plan.

One of Mack’s tips to staying on track is to have a “fridge fast” where you take all of the elements that are in your home that work against your goals out of your house. Mack said, “Take them out of your cupboard, take them out of your fridge, just take them out, trash them.”

Mack’s second tip to achieve your weight loss goals for the year is to “divide the year.” Dividing the year into quarters allows you the opportunity to make an insurmountable goal easier to obtain.

“Keep your why” is Mack’s third tip to New Year resolution weight loss success. Mack told Martin, “The why is you. Your purpose, the reason why you want to lose weight.” Mack suggests putting the goal you are trying to obtain on your smart phone or on your computer desktop so whenever you look at them you are reminded why you are trying to shed pounds.

Listen to Martin and Kuti Mack discuss how to stay on track to achieve your New Year resolution weight loss goals in the audio clip below. For more information visit www.BeYourBestDaily.com and follow Mack on Twitter at @KUTImack.

