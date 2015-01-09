Beyonce’s Dancer, Ksyn Teaches #TeamBeautiful How To Dance [VIDEO]

[anvplayer video=”4218478″]

It only took one hour for #TeamBeautiful to realize that we didn’t want to be Beyonce no more (insert tired and exhausted laughs)!

Our girl (and honorary #TeamBeautiful member), Ksyn invited us to her studio to learn the dance moves of Beyonce’s latest hit, that we all have on repeat, “7/11.” Trust us, there are no plans to leave our fabulous editorial jobs and no one was hurt while trying to smack it in the air.

Watch the video above but be prepared to laugh uncontrollably and maybe learn a few new moves!