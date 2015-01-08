WTH?! Thursday: Reptile Store Owner Slaps Workers With Bearded Dragon Lizards

Radio personality Deja Perez and Digital Correspondent, MissterRAY joined Roland Martin on “NewsOne Now” for this week’s installment of WTH?! Thursday.

This week’s list of crazy and insane stories include a reptile store owner slapping his employees with bearded dragon lizards, the ex-wife of an oil executive turns down a billion dollar divorce settlement saying proposed arrangement is not enough, this weekend marks the observation of the 13th annual “No Pants Subway Ride” and a little boy calls on the name of the Lord to get him out of trouble.

Yes, y’all it’s “What the Hell Thursday” on “NewsOne Now” with your host Roland Martin! Check out all of the insanity in the audio clip below.

[anvplayer video=”4230484″]

Be sure to listen to “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin, weekdays at 7 a.m. EST and watch at 9 a.m. EST on TV One.

Subscribe to the “NewsOne Now” Audio Podcast on iTunes.

Also On The Chicago Defender: