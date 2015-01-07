Whitney Houston’s Family Nixes TV Movie Screening

Whitney Houston’s family is still not feeling Lifetime’s upcoming television film about the her life. On Tuesday night, the late singer’s friends and colleagues all attended the movie screening of, Whitney at the Paley Center for Media. While the Houston family was extended an invitation for the event, they declined according to the movie’s director Angela Bassett. Angela who started alongside Whitney in Waiting To Exhale stated:

And it was the family’s choice and decision, because of what they want to do and whatever their desires or their plans are, not to be involved in this one. But they didn’t have anything negative to say about it. You know, sometimes to be silent is the greatest gift.

The Houston family famously spoke out against Lifetime creating the biopic for the small screen. No one more so than Whitney’s only child, Bobbi Kristina. Bobbi Krissy publicly declared she should’ve been the only person to play her deceased mother, something many including Angela disagreed on due to her lack of acting skills. Angela spoke with the Associated Press and revealed spending time with Whitney while filming the 1994 smash hit film gave her the opportunity to create the movie. Angela claims:

To have had that experience of being around her, all that came back to serve me in the making of this.

While Angela maintains she captures Whitney due to the memories she shared with the R&B singer, Yaya DaCosta, who stars as the legendary artist claims she kept hoping she lived up to name she portrays. According to Yaya:

When we were on set, that’s all I thought about: `I don’t really care what any living person thinks. I want to make her proud. And that, for me, is all I needed to be OK with this project.

Whitney debuts Jan. 17 at 8 PM EST on Lifetime

