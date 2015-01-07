Suspects Named In Bronx Shooting Of 2 NYPD Police Officers & One Says He Didn’t Do It

As reported on Tuesday, authorities searched for and detained three suspects in the Bronx shooting of two plainclothes police officers who were responding to robberies in the Fordham Road area by Fordham University. Today Jason Planco has been arrested and charged with attempted murder, carjacking and armed robbery. Also, his alleged accomplice, Joshua Kemp, has been charged with being a liaison to the robbery. A family member of Kemp claims, on Facebook, that he didn’t shoot those officers.

According to ABC, police are looking into whether the suspects were a part of other recent robberies throughout the Bronx and Manhattan. The officers shot by one of the suspects, Andrew Dossi and Aliro Pellerano are still in the hospital, but are expected to be released soon.

We have reached out to Kemp’s family for an exclusive statement on the matter and will keep you posted as soon as we receive more information.

