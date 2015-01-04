Has Rihanna’s New Song Leaked Online? [AUDIO]

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uwzr5Yl6Xec&w=560&h=315%5D

The Rihanna Navy may have gotten a major treat this weekend in the form of leaked audio that may have come from one of RiRi’s studio sessions!

We know that Rihanna‘s been in the soundbooth cooking up something hot and sweet for music lovers everywhere. What we don’t know is when we can expect her upoming project to hit the public. There’s still no word on a prospective release date, but there might be a preview of the album.

Audio of a song titled “World Peace” has hit the web, and whoever posted plastered the YouTube video with pics of Rihanna. The clip was also designated as a demo from her upcoming studio project.

If this is RiRi’s song, she’s giving you something for the club as “World Peace” has a decidedly dance vibe. In line with the idea of the song, the songbird chirps about how great it would be if everyone could get along, singing, “In a perfect world/We would make love over war,”

She continues, “We’ll dance in the rain, in spite of all the pain/What the world really needs, is to feel love again.”

Rihanna has neither confirmed nor denied that the song belongs to her, but it wouldn’t be a huge surprise to see this track pop up on the album…whenever it comes out.

